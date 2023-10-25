LEGISLATORS AND KEY HOUSING POLICY CHANGEMAKERS WILL CONVENE TO BUILD THE MIDDLE HOUSING ECOSYSTEM
Presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Meta, Zillow, and others- this gathering will bring together key policy leaders to address missing middle housing
By embracing innovative housing solutions like ADUs and middle housing forms, we're taking meaningful steps towards revitalizing housing options in our communities.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presented by Wells Fargo and hosted by Casita Coalition, Build the Middle: A National Housing Convening will take place November 2-4, 2023 at Liberty Station Conference Center in San Diego. This invitational working convening sponsored by Meta and Zillow, among others, will gather a powerful and diverse group of housing policy leaders from around North America to examine successful policy shifts, share strategies, mentor new housing leaders, and continue building the middle housing national movement.
“As initial supporters of the Casita Coalition's National Convening, Wells Fargo is honored to stand with this coalition, comprised of passionate leaders working to tackle the housing crisis. By embracing innovative housing solutions like ADUs and middle housing forms, we're taking meaningful steps towards revitalizing housing options in our communities. Together with the Casita Coalition and all the dedicated leaders at this convening, we are committed to making a positive impact, creating a more diverse housing landscape, and ensuring access to affordable, sustainable homes for everyone.” -Julie Tomanpos, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy & Community Impact Public Affairs, Wells Fargo & Company
Speakers include: Catherine Blakespear, CA State Senate, 38th District; Juan Carrillo, CA State Assemblymember, 39th District; Phil Ting, CA State Assemblymember, 19th District, Bob Wieckowski, Former CA State Senator; Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego; Analise Ortiz, AZ State Representative, 24th District; Dan Hardcastle, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Orphe Divounguy, Zillow; Rodney Harrell, AARP, Housing Lab; Laura Arce, UnidosUS; Dan Bertolet, Sightline Institute; Bryan Greene, National Association of Realtors; Mike Kingsella, UpForGrowth; Sarah Armour-Jones, Housing Narrative Lab; Charles Lowery, National Housing Conference; Kol Peterson, Accessory Dwelling Strategies LLC; Jake Fry, Small Housing British Columbia; Janneke Ratcliffe, Urban Institute and many more.
“At Zillow, we're proud to partner with Casita Coalition to unite experts to tackle the housing supply challenge. Our research shows we are millions of homes short of meeting housing needs. Meaningful action is needed." – Dr. Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow.
The Casita Coalition is the only statewide, multi-sector nonprofit organization focused on removing barriers to ADUs and middle housing. This month, four Casita Coalition-supported middle housing bills were signed into law in CA. Our founders co-wrote the first and subsequent California statewide ADU laws, creating a sweeping win for middle housing that has in five years resulted in more than 90,000 permitted ADU homes in California. Our inaugural policy convening will bring together housing leaders from across the nation to identify and tackle the remaining barriers holding back production of affordable infill homes.
“Inspired by Meta’s mission to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together, the Meta Housing Initiative aims to work with community and elected leaders, organizers, and businesses to advance innovative housing solutions that will result in homes for all. We are proud to call Casita Coalition a partner in advancing innovative solutions that help address the affordability crisis.” – Ryan Patterson Director of Strategic Initiatives at Meta
A limited number of press passes will be distributed. Please email all inquiries to Ruby Solis, Ruby@CasitaCoalition.org
Ruby
Solis
ruby@casitacoalition.org
