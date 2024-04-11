Hugues Sanon took part in the 5th UN International Day of Conscience and Fowpal 2024 World Leaders Summit in California

Hugues Sanon addressed the media to give hope to the world through love and peace, and expressed his gratitude to Dr. Hong Tao-Tze and to the Fowpal staff for these exceptional platforms and their hospitality towards him and his wife Emmanuella Sanon for so many years. Global Peace Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon and other world leaders joined forces with Dr. Hong in Los Angeles CA, to promote a culture of love and peace through Conscience and give Hope to the world. Global Peace Ambassador Hugues Sanon photographed with Dr. Hong and other world leaders attending the Los Angeles, California World leaders Summit hosted by Fowpal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 5, 2024, during the Fifth United Nations International Day of Conscience, Fowpal hosted the World Leaders Summit on Love and Peace at the Méridien Arcadia Hotel in California, USA, under the theme "Building a Safe and Sustainable Future with Conscience.Three heads of state and more than 100 leaders from different fields and backgrounds attended the summit and agreed to join Dr. Hong Tao-Tze's efforts to promote a sustainable future through conscience.Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, delivers remarks, urging people to self-reflect and do good deeds daily to achieve inner peace, accelerate the popularization of conscience education, and jointly create a culture of love and peace.Arcadia City Mayor April Verlato expressed in her speech that as a leader in the city of Arcadia, some of her most powerful tools are her compassion and kindness towards others and treating everybody equitably and keeping up that hope and that conscience.She presented a certificate of recognition to FOWPAL and Madam Yu, Mei-Jung, vice president of FOWPAL and wife of the leader of Tai Ji Men, for her contribution to world peace. Dr. Hong presented a certificate of recognition to Mayor Verlato for her efforts in promoting cultural exchanges and her support of FOWPAL and the Summit.Also, during the event, Dr. Hong specially presented the "World Love Peace Golden Bell Award" as well as certificates of commendation, certificates of honor and medals to former Ecuadorian President Rosalía Arteaga Serrano and Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Emilija Redžepi, praising them for exerting a positive influence on world peace and promoting human rights.The former Ecuadorian President Rosalía Arteaga Serrano believes that the words of peace from Dr. Hong and other leaders have the power to change the world. Peace, love and consciousness will enable people to better understand the relationships between people, to consciously self-reflect and bring hope to others, thereby creating a better world.Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister Emilija Redžepi said that respect for different identities and cultures was a fundamental social value for her. Inspired by Kosovo's spirit of resilience, despite prejudice, we remain steadfast in our commitment to overcoming discrimination, advocating for global solidarity and sharing our experiences, and we look forward to building a future of progress, prosperity and peace through collective consciousness and hope.Ambassador Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy for International Relations at the United Nations Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP International), paid tribute to Dr Hong and said many world leaders had abandoned their faith, lost hope and abandoned their dreams due to the frequency wars and challenges the world faces." "But true leaders never give up, because they believe in their dreams, they stand up to fight against discrimination, religious freedom and violations of human rights, Sanon said.""Mr. Sanon also said: “In 2019, he was deeply inspired by the loving spirit of Dr. Hong who showed the world “the power of action”; for although he lost his long-time wife, his lands, his houses, his money, his friends and many of his supporters; he suffered more than thirty years of persecution and injustice, yet he never lost hope, he is always at his feet to preach love, peace, conscience and continues to give hope to the world while urging world leaders not to stop fighting for what is right".Mr. Sanon added that "since 1800, more than 37 million people have died in wars and that every day more than 25,000 people, including 10,000 children, die of hunger while up to 400,000 trillion dollars remain available on earth; it's sad and it shows. that there is neither conscience nor love",Ambassador Hugues Sanon and other world leaders also participated in Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy Conscience Festival at Pasadena Centennial Square on April 6 , where Tai Ji Men's performances, featuring the essence of an ancient culture spanning more than 6,000 years, open with a magnificent drum and flag formation.Also, on April 7, during a special ceremony to pay tribute to Madame Yu Mei-Jung and her legacy, Ambassador Hugues Sanon read a resolution signed by more than 25 local, national and international organizations, including mayors , senators and members of Congress, under his leadership declaring April 4 as Madame Yu Mei-Jung Legacy Day.The last paragraph of the resolution reads:Be it so proclaimed that, Madame Yu Mei-Jung is a selfless servant of the whole world.Therefore, In common accord, we, the Global Peace Ambassador Hugues Sanon, Dr Bernard Fialkoff, President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World - Americas Chapter, Maria Lozada Fialkoff President of the Foundation “A Time for Truth”, Senator George Borrello, Congress Assemblyman Andy Goodwell, Mayor Cashenna A Cross, COJEP International, Foundation for A Drug Free World, A Time for Truth Foundation, ICAD, Chautauqua County Journal, Voix Caraibes, Global Organization for Sustainable development, Royal Kingdom Ambassadors, Society in Action, Yayi Studios, Le Journal Haiti, Dominican Union of Sports in New York, Foundation of Bodegeros and Small Business in New York, Facundo Architecture, Committee of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Canal America, Inner City Handball Association, Dr. Bernard Fialkoff DDS proclaimed the 4th of April as Madam Yu Mei-Jung’s Legacy Day.Additionally, another separate resolution signed by Ambassador Hugues Sanon and 25 other national and international organizations, including mayors, senators and other elected officials, declares Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, "A Distinguished Global Peace Ambassador as Mr. Sanon recalled that Dr. Hong , through FOWPAL, led members of the Tai Ji Men on visits to over 103 countries on 5 continents, promoting the cultivation of Consciousness, love and peace and giving hope to all."Spending a week in Los Angeles, California and enjoy a VIP welcome, visit the golden palace of my good friend Dr. Hong Tao-Tze and enjoy the Conscience Festival with my beautiful wife Emmanuella Sanon at Pasadena Centennial Square on the steps of the city ​​hall, amazed so much that I am making it my mission to become much more humble by becoming a global leader for peace and love,” concluded Sanon.

