Toy Storage Nation Slides Into St. Louis for RV & Boat Storage Workshop, June 7

Rvs and boats stored under canopies at a storage facility

TSN Workshop attendees take a field trip to visit a Class A RV and Boat Storage Facility

Speaker addresses room of people sitting at tables

TSN Workshops feature RV and boat storage industry leaders presenting on topics ranging from development and construction to investing and operations

Workshop offers accelerated training for RV storage developing, operating and investing. Attendees get free copy of Guide to RV & Boat Storage, a $495 value

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RV and boat storage developers, investors, owners and operators are invited to advance their industry knowledge and accelerate opportunities for entrepreneurial success by attending Toy Storage Nation’s Executive RV and Boat Storage Workshop, June 7, in St. Louis. As an added bonus, all registered attendees will receive a free digital copy of The Guide to RV and Boat Storage, TSN’s premiere 80-page, ad-free publication valued at $495.

The one-day accelerated workshop reels through the encyclopedia of RV and boat storage developing, operating, owning and investing—catapulting attendees to higher levels of expertise in the rec-storage business, whether they are newcomers exploring options or veterans looking to expand and capitalize on higher profit margins.

Industry experts lead presentations covering all angles of the business:
• Pinpointing the perfect site for RV/boat storage
• Conducting a comprehensive feasibility study
• Calculating unit sizes and mix
• Identifying industry lenders
• Investing for the best returns
• Vetting best management software and security technology
• Navigating legal concerns, and
• Fine-tuning business plans for higher profits.

The workshop offers the ultimate immersive experience, which can only be improved upon by sharing the premiere edition of The Guide to RV and Boat Storage with attendees, who will depart St. Louis equipped to fulfill their toy storage business goals.

“This industry is brimming with opportunities for stealth investors, developers, owners and operators,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “Our Executive Workshop will prove to be an invaluable resource for all experience levels.”

Limited seats are available and early registration is encouraged. For more details and to register, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/4fdbf514-c1a1-48a9-8eca-9a2c885b5b77/summary

ToyStorageNation.com

Drew Whitney
Toy Storage Nation
+1 6026772207
