Texas Renaissance Festival 2024 Tickets On Sale Now for 50th Anniversary Season
The Texas Renaissance Festival is celebrating 50 years of the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Visit texrenfest.com
The Texas Renaissance Festival is celebrating 50 years. The 55-acre re-creation of a 16th Century European Village hosts over half a million visitors each year. Visit texrenfest.com
Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest and most acclaimed ren fest in the US, will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with special events for all ages.
We invite everyone – kids and adults, experienced rennies and newbies alike – to come and celebrate our 50th anniversary with us. We truly offer something for everyone!”TODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets for the 2024 Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) went on sale today. This is the 50th anniversary season for the nation’s largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic, located just one hour north of Houston. More than half a million visitors are expected to come and celebrate during TRF’s eight themed weekends running from October 12th through December 1st (including Thanksgiving Friday). Tickets are available online now, at texrenfest.com/tickets.
— Kolton Ammerman, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance Festival
All ages are welcome to come and immerse themselves in the festive Renaissance atmosphere, enjoy entertainment on TRF’s 21 stages, get some retail therapy at more than 400 artisans and shoppes, and revel in the games, rides, bards, acrobats, restaurants, pub crawls, The King’s Feast and other special events in honor of the 50th anniversary celebration.
TRF is offering a number of special packages to help visitors make the most of their festival experience, including:
• Enjoy the Weekend Pass: Admission for a full weekend (Saturday and Sunday).
• Stay-and-Play Pass: Admission for a full weekend PLUS a camping pass for Thursday – Monday of that same weekend.
• Season Pass: For next-level Renaissance enthusiasts, this includes admission to all 17 days of the 2024 festival season.
• Honor our Heroes Day Pass: TRF is happy to announce that we are honoring the true heroes – veterans, active-duty military and first responders – by offering discounted tickets on every Sunday of the 2024 festival season!
And to make it even more affordable for families, children five and under get free admission every Saturday and kids 12 and under get in free every Sunday of the eight-week festival.
“We invite everyone – kids and adults, experienced rennies and newbies alike – to come and celebrate our 50th anniversary with us,” said Kolton Ammerman, Marketing Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. “With even more shows, rides and amazing vendors, we truly offer something for everyone!”
TRF is offering special pricing for Opening Weekend – just $20 for Saturday and $14 for Sunday. Tickets for all weekends sell out quickly, so advance purchases are advised. Visit https://www.texrenfest.com/tickets for more information and to purchase tickets online.
About Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. For more information, visit texrenfest.com.
