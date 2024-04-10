Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Five Bills and Receives Two Bills From the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

HB 1131 – Online Sting Operations Grant Program

CS/CS/HB 1235 – Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders

CS/HB 305 – Offenses Involving Children

CS/HB 1545 – Child Exploitation Offenses

CS/CS/CS/SB 1224 – Protection of Children and Victims of Crime

Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 25, 2024, to act on these bills.

HB 601 – Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers

SB 184 – Impeding, Threatening, or Harassing First Responders

 

