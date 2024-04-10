Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Five Bills and Receives Two Bills From the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
HB 1131 – Online Sting Operations Grant Program
CS/CS/HB 1235 – Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders
CS/HB 305 – Offenses Involving Children
CS/HB 1545 – Child Exploitation Offenses
CS/CS/CS/SB 1224 – Protection of Children and Victims of Crime
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 25, 2024, to act on these bills.
HB 601 – Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers
SB 184 – Impeding, Threatening, or Harassing First Responders
