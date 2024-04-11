Troma Presents Poultrygeist now on XBOX and EPIC with an objective of stopping Gas Lawn Equipment with Comedy

Poster of the wild cast of mystical, detestable, and lovable characters from the game.

Big Weasel Lil Weasel LLC and Troma have teamed up to make an anti-lawn, pro-environment, comedy video game in hopes of saving the planet with satire.

We need to do something. Anything about gas lawn pollution. I hope to fix that problem by making fun of anyone who mows a lawn or wafts at leaves.” — Mike Fallek