Poultrygeist Game to release in 2023
Choose your own adventure dramedy video game loosely based on Troma's 2006 film "Poultrygeist: Night of the Living Chicken" coming soon on most platforms 2023.
No one likes their neighbors and we can barely agree on when wearing hats is appropriate.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poultrygeist: The Video Game is in development now. The game will be an adventure game full of chickens, environmentalism, humor, heart, and pretty art. The game is being written, acted, and developed with a huge range of indie artists from Stand-up comics to ASMRtists. Players will be trying to soothe a town divided by the demise of a chicken. “Our main message is about togetherness, which is to say “togetherness” is a really dumb idea when it comes to the environment,” says game director Mike Fallek “No one likes their neighbors and we can barely agree on when wearing hats is appropriate. I don’t see a future where we stop polluting AND all like each other, so let’s pick one. I pick a clean planet. Plus I assure you this video game will have chickens in it.” The player will be immersed in intense, world-altering choices and decisions to make gross jokes funnier equally. Most importantly, this will be a new entry into the world of Troma and Tromaville. What was taken from the movie is the message; both works have the desire to move people to do something about our world, but the story is completely new.
— Mike Fallek Game Director
The games leads will be played by renowned stand-up comic Ian Bagg, TikTok star and comic Toni Nagy, up-and-coming actors Leah Carruth and Astilia Chokanu-Wenholz , Caitlin aka ASMRKitten, actor/dancer Enormvs Muñoz, musician Cha Nwabara, wrestler Rich Kasin, Taylor Gentry and more including Johnny Ferri of Troma Entertainment itself. They’ll be joined by the writing team of Nate Turnpaugh of Gringo Fantastico, sketch comedy writer Bill Moore, comic and tik tok star Laura Merli, stand up comic and author Tom Achilles, anime podcaster and comic Lawson Leong, Game Designer and podcaster Alex Fleming, horror author Rob Ottone, and comic Will Purpura. Plus many more including Freddy Unreal on music, Taylor Rosin, Matt, Zero, Taxidermia and Little Spark Films.
Big Weasel Lil Weasel LLC will be the studio producing and releasing Poultrygeist: The Video Game with a license from Troma. Big Weasel Lil Weasel has not released an official trailer or game play trailer but an announcement video with concept art that will be fairly similar to the game was posted on instagram and twitter.
The team is also seeking staff. All info available on Company Site http://bigweasellilweasel.club/
Big Weasel Lil Weasel
Big Weasel Lil Weasel LLC
+1 313-284-3610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other