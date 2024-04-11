Tool Used by Burglars to Shatter Windows Makes Smash-And-Grab Crimes Easy, Armitek Security Film Offers Protection
With Smash-and-Grab Crimes on the Rise, More and More People Are Protecting Their PropertyOREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, there has been a startling increase in the use of a small, inexpensive tool by thieves to shatter windows and commit smash-and-grab crimes. The tool, known as a center punch, is commonly used by machinists, woodworkers, and auto repair professionals, but has also become a favorite among criminals due to its ease of use and availability. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, smash-and-grab crimes rose by 16% in 2023 and show no signs of slowing down.
The center punch is a simple tool that can be purchased at most hardware stores for a few dollars. It works by creating a small indentation in the glass, which then causes the entire window to shatter with a little additional pressure. This method is not only quick and easy for thieves, but it also leaves no evidence behind, making it difficult for law enforcement to track down the perpetrators. As a result, businesses, homeowners, and vehicle owners are left vulnerable to attacks.
In response to this alarming trend, Armitek, a leading provider of security solutions, introduces their industry-dominant Smash and Grab® security film. This film is specifically designed to protect windows from shattering, even when jabbed with a center punch. It is a clear, adhesive film that is applied to the inside of windows, making them resistant to impact and preventing glass from shattering into pieces. This added layer of protection can make all the difference in deterring thieves and protecting people and property from break-ins.
As smash-and-grab crimes continue to rise, it is important for individuals and businesses to take proactive measures to protect their property. Armitek Smash and Grab® security film offers a cost-effective and reliable solution to this growing problem. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of the risks and take steps to secure their glass surfaces. Armitek is committed to providing top-of-the-line security solutions to keep communities safe. For more information on Armitek Smash and Grab® security film, visit www.armitek.com or call 800-910-1035.
