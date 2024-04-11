"mehalo lenape" street art

NYC gate installation "Mahalo Lenape"

NYC, NY, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaimi Studios Creates World-Class Sculptures and Custom Gates

Kaimi Studios of Weston, Ct. is a design and fabrication for custom gates and sculptures. The studio offers exceptional, one-of-a-kind bronze casted pieces. Artist and Owner Kaimi Niemann wants each client to receive a truly unique and meaningful piece as he carefully contemplates design and structure.

Kaimi Niemann is a Hawaiian, Danish-American artist born in Utah. He is a self-trained sculptor and welded metal artist. From a young age, he created and developed his artistic style. Currently, Niemann resides in New England. He has studied, lived, and traveled in California, Virginia, Colorado, Italy, and the Netherlands.

“To me, art is moving meditation and communicating with the Universe,” Kaimi Niemann said.

A recent example of Niemann’s work, “Mahalo Lenape,” a bronze gate, may be viewed 24 hours daily outside 407 E. 75th St., New York City. This piece was a private commission that began in 2017. It was installed on Nov. 18, 2023, and unveiled on Dec. 2023.

“Mahalo Lenape” is an arched gate of asymmetrical leaves, bronze and glass slag rocks. Inspiration for the piece came from pondering the Lenape people, also known as the Delaware. They are original inhabitants of Manhattan, and they were driven from their lands in the late 17th and 18th centuries. Today, the people live in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Canada.

People on the street have called Niemann’s gate “powerful, healing, and spiritually connected.” It is also described as “a masterpiece of survival and rapture that belongs in a temple or church.”

Niemann’s fans may view more of his work in private residences in The Hamptons and throughout California. For example, visit The Francis House of Calistoga, California, a new small luxury inn and hotel.

Follow him on Instagram (@kaimistudios).