Bronze Gate 'Mahalo Lenape' Presented in New York by Kaimi Niemann

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronze Gate entitled “Mahalo Lenape” Honors New York City’s Original Inhabitants

“Mahalo Lenape” by Kaimi Niemann was commissioned in 2017, installed on Nov. 18, 2023, and unveiled on Dec. 2023. The bronze gate may be viewed 24 hours daily outside 407 E. 75th St., New York City.

“Mahalo Lenape” is an arched gate of asymmetrical leaves, bronze and glass slag rocks. Inspiration for the piece came from pondering the Lenape people, also known as the Delaware. They are original inhabitants of Manhattan, and they were driven from their lands in the late 17th and 18th centuries. Today, the people live in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Canada.

People on the street have called Niemann’s gate “powerful, healing, and spiritually connected.” It is also described as “a masterpiece of survival and rapture that belongs in a temple or church.”

“I contacted the Delaware Tribe Cultural Director Curtis Zunigha and shared my project with him,” Kaimi Niemann said. “I told him I wanted to respect anything that may be sacred. He encouraged me to take a walk, and that the ancient spirits would build me.”

“Through my workflow process of walking prayer, meditation, yoga, rest, and nutrition, I was able to complete the project,” Niemann said. “I sat with it daily on my black folding chair, searching for the meaning. I feel this work is powerful!”

Kaimi Niemann is a Hawaiian, Danish-American artist born in Utah. He is a self-trained sculptor and welded metal artist. From a young age, he created and worked on projects. Niemann currently resides in New England. He has studied, lived, and traveled in California, Virginia, Colorado, Italy, and the Netherlands.

“To me, art is moving meditation and communicating with the Universe,” Niemann added.

Niemann’s fans may view more of his work in private residences in The Hamptons and throughout California. For example, visit The Francis House of Calistoga, California, a new small luxury inn and hotel that displays his steel fenestration windows and doors.

To contact or two learn more information about Kaimi Niemann, please follow him on Instagram (@kaimistudios).

Contact:

Kaimi Niemann
Artist
Phone: 415-400-6418
Email: hello@kaimi.co
@kaimistudios

