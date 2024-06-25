Unknown Union Sets the Stage for Luxury Fashion with Exclusive Grand Opening Bridging Fashion Through Culture and Tech
Through storytelling, we tap into these sources that span the globe and form an intimate bond with the storyteller, a bond that transcends culture, geography, language and even time.””LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unknown Union, the official wardrobe partners for BET's hit TV show The Family Business, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new store in L.A.’s prestigious Beverly Center. The brand's exciting debut will kick off BET Awards week in Los Angeles with an exclusive private event on Wednesday, June 26th, welcoming media, celebrity stylists, Multi Grammy and Emmy winning award artists and celebrities to the luxurious black carpet launch, with an immersive interactive art installation, surprise celebrity performances by celebrated Grammy award winning artists, and the gifting reveal of wearable technology couture.
— - Jason & Jenifer Storey
Unknown Union is set to introduce their latest cutting-edge collection "The Human Experience," intertwining culture, global storytelling, and unveiling their uniquely interactive wearable technology to an exclusive audience. This event promises to be a dazzling affair, attracting a constellation of stars and VIP guests.
Wednesday’s event will take guests on a journey through the multi-cultural influences of the designs, as well as through a program that will feature The evening's lineup for Unknown Union’s unveiling of “The Human Experience” which will showcase the luxury fashion brand’s captivating interactive art installations, surprise live performances, exclusive gifting opportunities, premium cocktails by Bandero Premium Tequila (www.bandero.com).
“Diversity of perspectives and sources of knowledge allow for a more robust understanding of the world, they destroy preconceived notions, shift our viewpoint from myopic to panoramic, and compel us to evolve into fuller and more complete versions of ourselves,” said the brand’s creators, Jenifer and Jason Storey. “Through storytelling, we tap into these sources that span the globe and form an intimate bond with the storyteller, a bond that transcends culture, geography, language and even time.”
Unknown Union is eager to establish itself as a defining Luxury fashion brand for years to come, catering to fashion enthusiasts both nationally and internationally. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey of style, art, and unbeatable innovation.
