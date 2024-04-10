Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 11, 2024

MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Committees will review FY25 Operating Budgets for multiple departments and non-departmental accounts including Montgomery College and the Department of Health and Human Services; review proposed updates to Crime Victim Compensation Fund regulations

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, April 11 at 9:30 a.m., to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Operating Budget for Montgomery College, the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) Non-Departmental Account (NDA) and the Montgomery Coalition for Adult English Literacy (MCAEL) NDA.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY25 Operating Budgets for the Charter Review Commission, Ethics Commission, Merit System Protection Board, Office of Procurement and the Office of the County Attorney. The committee also will review NDAs for County Associations, Boards, Committees and Commissions, the Council of Governments and Public Technology, Inc.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive an overview of the FY25 Operating Budget for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and review the FY25 Operating Budgets for Aging and Disability Services and Behavioral Health and Crisis Services within DHHS. The committee also will review Executive Regulation 3-24, Crime Victim Compensation Fund – Alterations.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Montgomery College FY25 Operating Budget

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $334 million maintenance of effort FY25 Operating Budget for Montgomery College recommended by the County Executive. The recommendation is a decrease of more than $10 million, or 3 percent, from the previous year. Maintenance of effort for Montgomery College requires the County provide the same amount of local funding as in the previous year, or more than $148 million. The Executive’s recommendation fully funds the College’s request. The decrease reflects a decrease in state aid and the one-time use in FY24 of fund balances to support build out of the leased facility for the East County Center.

Universities at Shady Grove NDA

Review: The EC Committee will review the USG NDA, which funds the Resilient Education for All, Designed for You (READY) Institute. For FY25, USG has requested a no-cost contract extension through Dec. 31, 2024, to complete the original scope of work, which has been delayed from the previous fiscal year. The County Executive recommends no funding for the USG NDA for FY25, which is a decrease of $225,000 from the previous fiscal year.

During the extension period, USG plans to continue to work with partners for the READY and Employer Summit to be held in the spring of 2024, where the presentation of the model and the data gathered from educational institutions, academic partners and programs will be presented. In addition, USG will continue to refine the methodology and modeling required to present in the spring.

The Council funded the establishment of the READY Institute in FY23 at $475,000. An additional appropriation was made in FY24 for $225,000 for a total appropriation of $700,000 to be received for the institute under the grant agreement. The READY Institute aims to provide career building opportunities for students and enhance the County's efforts to proactively develop talent pipelines and engagement of business sectors to support critical workforce and economic development needs.

Montgomery Coalition for Adult English Literacy (MCAEL) NDA

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $2.4 million MCAEL NDA recommended by the County Executive. Funding for MCAEL supports grants to community organizations for programs that provide adult English classes. This represents an increase of $207,361 for operating and grant expenses above the FY24 funding level.

The County Executive's recommendation is approximately $28,000 less than MCAEL’s requested budget, which includes an increase of $235,000 from the FY24 funding level. MCAEL’s request includes increases of approximately $100,000 to $125,000 to support classes and continued living wages for ESOL instructors, an additional $10,000 for small start-up grants for emerging organizations and $100,000 to increase staff size by 1.5 full-time employees.

Charter Review Commission FY25 Operating Budget

Review: The GO Committee will review the $150 FY25 Operating Budget for the Charter Review Commission recommended by the County Executive. The Charter Review Commission is required to submit a biannual report by May 1 of every even-numbered year. The operating budget is typically $150 in odd-numbered years and $1,150 in even-numbered years to accommodate costs associated with preparing the report. There will be no Charter Review Commission report due in FY25.

Ethics Commission FY25 Operating Budget

Review: The GO Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $416,473 FY25 Operating Budget for the Ethics Commission, which represents an increase of $25,220, or 6.4 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The increase is a result of personnel and technical adjustments. The Ethics Commission exercises its authority under the Public Ethics Law to promote the public’s trust of County government and to ensure the impartiality of County employees, including elected officials, in the execution of their responsibilities.

Merit System Protection Board FY25 Operating Budget

Review: The GO Committee will review the County Executive’s recommended $307,445 FY25 Operating Budget for the Merit System Protection Board, which is a decrease of $380,586, or 55.3 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The decrease is a result of the removal of $400,000 from the budget as expenditures for the board’s required classification and compensation audit will cease after FY24. Other line item increases in the budget are a result of personnel and technical adjustments. The Merit System Protection Board is established by the County Charter to oversee the merit system and protect employee and job applicant rights guaranteed under the merit system law.

Non-Departmental Accounts (NDAs) for County Associations, Boards, Committees and Commissions; Council of Governments; and Public Technology, Inc.

Review: The GO Committee will review the NDAs for County Associations, Boards, Committees and Commissions, the Council of Governments (COG) and Public Technology, Inc. The County Executive recommends $49,665 for the County Boards, Committees, and Commissions NDA in FY25, which is equal to the approved FY24 Operating Budget amount. This NDA provides funding for eligible board, committee or commission members with reimbursements for childcare and travel expenses while on official business or for expenses related to the establishment of new boards, committees and commissions.

The County Executive recommends $76,533 for the County Associations NDA in FY25, which is a $1,085 increase, or 2.4 percent, from the approved NDA in the FY24. This NDA funds Montgomery County membership dues to the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo). The increase is needed to support updated dues.

The County Executive recommends more than $1.9 million for the COG NDA in FY25, which is equal to approved FY24 funding. This NDA reflects Montgomery County’s share of the organization’s operations in addition to special initiatives. The contribution also supports the Cooperative Purchasing Program and the Regional Environmental Fund.

The County Executive recommends $5,000 for the Public Technology, Inc. NDA in FY25, which is equal to the approved FY24 funding amount. This account supports membership for the Public Technology Institute, a group dedicated to providing technology solutions to local governments. Membership allows Montgomery County government Information Technology (IT) leaders to connect with other jurisdictions to explore public technology options.

Office of Procurements FY25 Operating Budget

Review: The GO Committee will review the more than $5.6 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of Procurement, which represents an increase of $626,142, or 12.4 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The Office of Procurements facilitates the use of public funds in partnership with County departments to procure goods, services and construction.

Office of the County Attorney FY25 Operating Budget

Review: The GO Committee will review the more than $10.4 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of the County Attorney, which represents an increase of $2.8 million, or 37.6 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The Office of the County Attorney acts as the chief legal officer of Montgomery County Government.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) FY25 Operating Budget Overview

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $511 million FY25 Operating Budget recommended by the County Executive for DHHS, which is an increase of more than $35 million, or 7.39 percent, above the approved FY24 Operating Budget. DHHS offers a full array of services to address public health, economic security, housing security and other needs of Montgomery County residents. During this meeting, the committee will also review the department’s budgets for Aging and Disability Services and Behavioral Health Services and Crisis Services.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) - Aging and Disability Services

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $72 million FY25 Operating Budget for Aging and Disability Services in DHSS recommended by the County Executive. The recommendation represents an increase of more than $6.4 million from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. Aging and Disability Services offers seniors, persons with disabilities and their families a wide range of information, home and community-based support services and protections to support their lives as members of the Montgomery County community.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) - Behavioral Health Services and Crisis Services

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $61 million FY25 Operating Budget for Behavioral Health Services in DHSS recommended by the County Executive. The recommendation represents an increase of more than $8.5 million, or 15.9 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. Behavioral Health and Crisis Services is organized into 10 program areas that promote mental wellness, prevent substance abuse and suicide, and ensure access to a comprehensive treatment recovery system of effective services and supports for children, youth and families, adults and seniors with behavioral health needs.

Executive Regulation 3-24: Crime Victim Compensation Fund - Alterations

Review: The HHS Committee will review Executive Regulation 3-24, Crime Victim Compensation Fund – Alterations. The fund provides financial relief to victims of crime committed in Montgomery County or a resident of Montgomery County who is victim of a crime in another jurisdiction where comparable compensation is not available. The amount available per criminal incident has been capped at $2,500 since 1988. The regulation proposes increases which are needed to better support crime victims who incur financial losses including medical bills, lost wages, funeral expenses and property losses.

Executive Regulation 3-24 would increase the total maximum compensation per single criminal incident from $2,500 to $5,000 and increase compensation for victims for whom the director has waived income limits for a maximum compensation of $500. In addition, the regulation would adjust the maximum compensation for mental health services to the victim’s immediate family or household members based on percentages of a new total maximum compensation amount. The regulation also would make funeral, cremation or other burial and final disposition services for the victim eligible for reimbursement.

