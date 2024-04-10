House Bill 105 Printer's Number 2806
PENNSYLVANIA, April 10 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.
