Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1206
PENNSYLVANIA, April 10 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in domestic animals, providing for posted notice with information on dangerous transmissible diseases.
