Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Extremist House Republican Legislators Blocking Repeal of 1864 Total Abortion Ban

Phoenix, AZ – Today, after the Republican House legislative majority blocked the repeal of the 1864 total abortion ban, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

“Today’s legislative action was unconscionable. The extremist Republican majority had the chance to do the right thing for their constituents, and they failed. As they have time and again, radical legislators protected a Civil War-era total abortion ban that jails doctors, strips women of our bodily autonomy and puts our lives at risk.

“While extremists in the legislature refuse to protect our rights, I will do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedoms for Arizona women. My Executive Order protecting doctors and women from overzealous county prosecutors is still in effect, and I remain committed to an immediate repeal of this draconian ban.

“My heart is with every single woman who is now questioning if it is safe for them to start a family. I am proud to be a voice for every Arizonan who believes in freedom and bodily autonomy. This fight is far from over.”

###