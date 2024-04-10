JayXray Announces Sale of Fully Refurbished OEC 9900 to Echo Vet Cardio

JayXray, provider of medical imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the sale of a refurbished OEC 9900 to Echo Vet Cardio, a veterinary cardiology practice.

TUSTIN, CA, USA, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JayXray , a leading provider of advanced medical imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of a fully refurbished OEC 9900 to Echo Vet Cardio , a prominent veterinary cardiology practice. The sale underscores JayXray's dedication to delivering high-caliber imaging equipment tailored to the unique needs of healthcare providers.The OEC 9900, renowned for its precision diagnosis and convenience, is an optimal fit for Echo Vet Cardio's specialized practice. The acquisition will bolster Echo Vet Cardio's capacity to deliver exceptional care to their animal patients.The practice can utilize the OEC 9900 for a wide range of animal diagnostic imaging procedures, such as fluoroscopy, radiography, and vascular imaging. This versatile, portable C-Arm machine offers advanced imaging capabilities and mobility, enabling accurate diagnosis and treatment for animal patients of all sizes. Its adaptability makes the OEC 9900 an invaluable asset within veterinary practices, supporting both small and large animal care with precision and flexibility.Dr. Seung Woo Jung, the owner of Echo Vet Cardio, expressed his satisfaction with the sale, stating, "Our mission is to provide the highest quality, most advanced cardiac care to companion animals with heart disease."About Echo Vet Cardio Echo Vet Cardio, located at 2965 Edinger Ave, Tustin, CA 92780, is a veterinary cardiology practice dedicated to diagnosing and treating animal heart conditions. Their team of experts leverages state-of-the-art equipment to provide unparalleled patient care. For more information about Echo Vet Cardio, visit their website or contact Dr. Seung Woo Jung at the address above.About JayXray: With over 15 years of industry experience, JayXray offers a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including C-Arm systems, X-ray units, CT, MRI, CBCT, and ultrasound systems. They assist healthcare providers in making informed decisions about purchasing imaging equipment through their extensive support services. To learn more about JayXray and its offerings, visit JayXray, email Inquiry@JayXray.com, or call 949-328-6598.