USA Pickleball Announces Partnership with National Hearing Care Company, HearingLife

HearingLife will sponsor USA Pickleball’s tournaments nationwide to champion hearing health, an active lifestyle and longevity

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today announced its partnership with HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing, personalized hearing care across 42 states.

HearingLife understands the importance of keeping an active lifestyle as you age. At the same time, the company recognizes that more than 25 percent of people over the age of 60 have hearing loss, which can prevent them from doing the activities they love. That’s why the hearing healthcare brand has partnered with USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the nation's fastest-growing sport, to encourage players of all ages to care for their hearing health and their physical health.

"We know that when our clients take care of their hearing, they’re more likely to continue participating in the activities they love, like pickleball,” says Carol McIntyre, HearingLife Chief Marketing Officer. “Our partnership with USA Pickleball is such an important one because it encourages an active lifestyle while raising awareness around the necessity of treating hearing loss.”

HearingLife will act as a key partner for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships in Mesa, AZ and will activate at key tournaments across the country in 2024, including:

- Mesa (Phoenix), AZ: April 3-7, 2024

- Las Vegas, NV: April 15-21, 2024

- Rockwall (Dallas), TX: May 1-5, 2024

- Macon, GA: May 29- June 2, 2024

- Denver, CO: July 10-14, 2024

"Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport with passionate players of all ages” says Brady Kellogg, USA Pickleball’s Managing Director of Partnerships. “As players age, maintaining their ability to be social and feel empowered is a major component of their happiness. We’re grateful to HearingLife for showing our players that hearing loss doesn't mean they have to stop doing what they love!”

To learn more and get involved, visit hearinglife.com/pickleball

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 700 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.