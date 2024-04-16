The Trauma Informed Academy and RyansPlaceCLT to Offer Natural Supports Education
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trauma Informed Academy (TIA) of Nashville, TN and RyansPlaceLLC of Matthews, NC have joined forces to offer Natural Supports Education to people who care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This partnership brings together two highly reputable organizations, with the TIA's globally recognized work and RyansPlace's CARF accreditation, to provide more comprehensive services to the community. This project pilots in NC in 2024 and is set to expand to other states in the coming year.
Based on trauma-informed care and Emotional Intelligence, the TIA's approach is used on every continent except Antarctica, making it a highly sought-after resource. The TIA delivers engaging, interactive content that changes lives by incorporating this approach with skilled facilitation.
RyansPlace, a CARF-accredited organization, has provided extensive services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families and caregivers in North Carolina for over a decade. Their commitment to promoting independence, inclusion, and self-determination aligns perfectly with the TIA's trauma-responsive approach. Together, they will offer Natural Supports Education, which focuses on building and utilizing natural supports within an individual's community to enhance their quality of life.
"We are thrilled to partner with RyansPlace to bring Natural Supports Education with a trauma-informed flavor to North Carolina," said the TIA's founder, Elizabeth Power, MEd. "We believe this partnership will positively impact the community and spread to others."
The TIA and RyansPlace's collaboration is a significant step towards advancing trauma-informed care in comprehensive services for individuals with disabilities in North Carolina. This partnership benefits the people directly involved and creates a ripple effect of positive change in the community.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us and for everyone involved in direct care,” said Peter Rooney, Executive Director of RyansPlace. “We know how powerful the Trauma Informed Academy’s work is and are excited to see it infused in the training offered to caregivers.”
