Berlin Barracks / Motorycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:     24A3002408           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION:   Berlin Barracks      

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/08/24 at approximately 1506 hours

STREET: I89NB

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.4

WEATHER:   Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marcus Torres

AGE:      46

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: (juvenile)

AGE: (juvenile)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: 650

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious, non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury ambulance and Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on I 89 NB MM 64.4. Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator of the motorcycle had lost control of the vehicle resulting it the crash. The operator and his passenger were transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of their serious non-life-threatening injuries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

