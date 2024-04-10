Berlin Barracks / Motorycle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3002408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 04/08/24 at approximately 1506 hours
STREET: I89NB
TOWN: Waterbury, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Marcus Torres
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER: (juvenile)
AGE: (juvenile)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: 650
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Serious, non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury ambulance and Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on I 89 NB MM 64.4. Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator of the motorcycle had lost control of the vehicle resulting it the crash. The operator and his passenger were transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of their serious non-life-threatening injuries.
