Berlin Barracks / Motorycle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3002408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 04/08/24 at approximately 1506 hours

STREET: I89NB

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marcus Torres

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: (juvenile)

AGE: (juvenile)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hamden, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: 650

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious, non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury ambulance and Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on I 89 NB MM 64.4. Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator of the motorcycle had lost control of the vehicle resulting it the crash. The operator and his passenger were transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment of their serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191