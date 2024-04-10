State of Hawai’i Office of Homeland Security New Targeted Violence Prevention Plan

The State of Hawai’i Office of Homeland Security (HIOHS) released its 2024 Targeted Violence Prevention (TVP) Strategy Implementation Plan in February, the first publicly available one of its kind nationwide. The plan is an effort to preemptively address mass shootings and other violent acts by ensuring the state has the resources needed to handle unexpected incidents.

Beyond outlining key strategic measures, the plan emphasizes the importance of a public health-informed approach to violence prevention...

An HIOHS-led multidisciplinary team conducted an internal gap analysis, interviewed a diverse group of stakeholders, and held eight working group meetings to create the plan. The strategy outlines key measures and activities to be achieved over the next three years. Beyond outlining key strategic measures, the plan emphasizes the importance of a public health-informed approach to violence prevention, using sustainable and flexible strategies to address Hawai’i’s constantly changing threats and challenges.

The Hawai’i state strategy and its new implementation plan originated from contributions to broader initiatives, including the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) grant-funded National Governors Association (NGA) 2021 Policy Academy on Preventing Targeted Violence, and several other collaborative efforts at national and international levels. The NGA Policy Academy supports the development of strategic plans, legislative drafts, handbooks, and training materials.

HIOHS's comprehensive strategic work has established a solid foundation for threat prevention, serving as a model for statewide violence prevention initiatives. Their success in creating an implementation plan has bolstered Hawaii's preparedness for targeted violence and terrorism, and their new implementation plan serves as an example that can help inform states in their collaborative efforts around the nation.