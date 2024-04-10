Opportunities Available to Current and Potential TVTP Program Grantees

The Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) hosted its second annual Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grantee Symposium on February 1-2. The symposium brought together more than 300 people, representing 113 grantee and partner organizations along with nine DHS offices and government agencies. The symposium provided a venue for grantees to cultivate new partnerships, share the impact of their work, and build connections for future collaboration.

The symposium coincided with the release of the Fiscal Year 2024 TVTP Grant Application Guidance. This document gives potential applicants specific information needed to begin to prepare an application prior to the release of the formal Notice of Funding Opportunity in April. The anticipated deadline for 2024 TVTP Grant Program applications is May 17. This year, a new process is in place that requires applicants to submit their applications through FEMA Go. Visit the TVTP Grant Program Applicant Resources webpage for instructional videos and how-to guides.