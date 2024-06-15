Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the 12th Anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Policy

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the 12th anniversary of the creation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy:

“For 12 years, DACA has enabled hundreds of thousands of Dreamers to live without fear in the United States – for many, the only nation and only home they have ever known. Dreamers and their contributions have enriched our communities and strengthened our economy. The Department of Homeland Security continues to fortify DACA and protect Dreamers to the fullest extent possible. Only Congress, though, can permanently protect Dreamers and provide them the path to citizenship they deserve.

“An enduring legislative solution is long overdue. Congress needs to act. Until they do, we will continue to advocate for, defend, and work with Dreamers to ensure they have the support and security they need to thrive. We will continue the work we started 12 years ago today.”

