Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces Black Diamond® Outlaw® 10W- 30 Full PAO Synthetic Engine Oil
Black Diamond Diesel Engine Oil excels in severe temperatures for easier flow in cold weather start-ups .
Hot Shot's Secret, the diesel experts, has now introduced a 10W-30 fully PAO synthetic engine oil with a heightened 14 Total Base Number for street and strip.
The additive package is stronger than anything on the market, this oil checks all the boxes for high performance whether you are off-roading, street, strip, or pulling.”MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Shot’s Secret®, the recognized diesel experts for high-performance oils and additives, has expanded the Black Diamond® Outlaw® engine oil family to include a 10w-30 viscosity. The 100% full PAO synthetic based engine oil contains extreme pressure additives, three times the amount of zinc of traditional CK-4 oils and antimony levels over 400 ppm for improved film strength and protection.
— Josh Steinmetz, Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager
Starting with a heightened 14 Total Base Number (TBN), Black Diamond Outlaw provides unmatched protection against the acidic conditions occurring naturally in diesel combustion engines. This new oil viscosity is ideal for turbocharged and race engines where increased protection is needed, in addition to heavy-duty trucks, ag, construction, and industrial equipment. Black Diamond Outlaw is not intended for vehicles with diesel particulate filters (DPF), catalytic converters, EGR or other emission equipment as damage to these systems could occur because of their low tolerances to zinc.
Hot Shot’s Secret’s Black Diamond Outlaw oil requires a very small amount of viscosity improvers to meet weight specifications and is enhanced with Hot Shot’s Secret’s patented FR3 Nano Technology and a CK-4 additive package unsurpassed in providing oxidation stability, film strength, anti-rust protection and reduced shearing and friction. The result is unsurpassed protection, reduced noise and vibration, extended oil change intervals, and a fuel economy gain of up to 3%.
Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says, “Black Diamond Outlaw is the ultimate engine oil for high performance diesel engines. A 100% PAO base oil withstands high loads and pressure without shearing, ensuring prolonged protection and extended drain intervals. Non-DPF vehicles allow a much higher level of zinc and TBN in the oil, so we have added 3x the level of zinc mandated by API for CK-4 specification, 14-points of TBN and infused this oil with our FR3 friction reducer to get 3x the oil protection. The additive package is stronger than anything on the market, this oil checks all the boxes for high performance whether you are off-roading, street, strip, or pulling.”
Black Diamond Diesel Engine Oil excels in severe temperatures for easier flow in cold weather start-ups and is available in 1-gallon, 5-gallon, 55-gallon and 330-gallon sizes. Black Diamond Outlaw oil is also available in a 15W-40 viscosity. With the combined use of a Frantz Bypass Oil Filter and a scheduled oil analysis program, can extend oil change intervals up to 100,000 miles.
For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret performance oils, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.
