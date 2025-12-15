Hot Shot’s Secret® Receives Performance Chemical Category Award for Dollar Share Growth

Circana President of General Merchandise, Ian Hamilton; Circana Executive Director, Client Development Charles Osborn; Circana Senior Manager II, Client Sales and Insights, Nina Puma; Lubrication Specialties President Brett Tennar; Hot Shot’s Secret Brand

The prestigious award was presented at AAPEX 2025

Thank you for making Hot Shot’s Secret your go-to name for performance and reliability!” — Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret, a leading performance chemical brand, is now recognized by Circana ™ as the top performer in 2025 in the performance chemical category. The award, based on dollar share growth, was announced recently at the Seventh Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.Circana utilizes technology, AI and data to track the fastest moving retail consumer goods of companies with at least $25 million in sales. Awards were given at AAPEX in categories of accessories and appearance, chemicals, additives and fluids, maintenance and repair, tires and e-commerce.Josh Steinmetz, Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, says, “We couldn’t have done it without you—our loyal fans, dealers, and partners. Your trust and support continue to fuel everything we do. Thank you for making Hot Shot’s Secret your go-to name for performance and reliability!”Hot Shot’s Secret currently offers over 50 high-performance chemicals – oils, additives and specialty lubricants developed for automotive, motorsports, RV, powersports, HD/fleet and agricultural markets.Lubrication Specialties President, Brett Tennar, adds, “Our products are engineered to resolve specific issues, make equipment last longer, improve mileage or efficiency. We first test in our world class R&D lab and through independent third parties before testing on the track or off-road for real world results. There’s a reason why our products consistently get stellar reviews.”Top Hot Shot’s Secret performers include Diesel Extreme , named Best Diesel Fuel by MotorTrend and The Drive, the original Stiction Eliminatorgas and diesel oil treatment, Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT), a daily diesel fuel treatment that boosts cetane, fuel economy and increases lubricity, EDT+ Winter Defense a seven-in-one diesel anti-gel and FR3 Friction Reducer, that reduces engine wear up to 43%. Hot Shot’s Secret also manufactures engine oils in multiple weights for various applications under its Diamond brand.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of fuel additives and treatments, engine and gear oils, transmission and hydraulic fluids and lubricants, visit HotShotSecret.com , or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.About Hot Shot’s SecretPowered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secretoffers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot’s Secret is manufactured by Lubrication SpecialtiesInc. (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold EagleCompany (Chicago).

Hot Shot's Secret | Protecting Engines. Saving Money. Saving Time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.