Gold Eagle® Company Announces Collaboration with Valvoline™ Global Operations

Gold Eagle Company is awarded exclusive licensee of Valvoline’s full Do-it-Yourself (DIY) line of performance and preventative maintenance products

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold EagleCompany, a leading manufacturer, supplier and distributor of automotive chemicals, is pleased to announce a new licensed collaboration with Valvoline™ Global Operations (VGO). Effective July 1, Gold Eagle Company, manufacturer of STA-BIL and Hot Shot’s Secretfuel and oil treatments for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles, will be the exclusive licensee of Valvoline and Max Life branded automotive performance and preventative maintenance chemical additives for the burgeoning Do-it-Yourself (DIY) consumer market.Gold Eagle Company manufactures and distributes STA-BILfuel stabilizers, 303cleaners and protectants, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and Hot Shot’s Secretperformance fuel and oil treatments and lubricants, to more than 30,000 retail stores including Walmart, Auto Zone and O’Reilly Auto Parts.Gold Eagle Company was selected following a comprehensive evaluation process focused on delivering consumer-centric automotive solutions. The company’s long-standing commitment to quality, shared values, and experience in developing products that help maintain vehicle performance and longevity were key factors in the decision.The collaboration leverages both Gold Eagle’s proven success in developing accessible, high-quality automotive additives and cleaners, such as STA-BIL, HEET, and 303 Products with Valvoline Global’s expertise in producing high-performance lubricants with strong brand equity.Gold Eagle Company Chief Operating Officer/Chief Marketing Officer, Matthew Banach, says, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our strengths, so we are very excited to announce this agreement to bring to consumers the innovative products they need and want. With our advanced manufacturing capabilities, robust supply chain and formulary expertise we will hit the ground running so look for new product announcements soon.”For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products visit www.goldeagle.com About Gold EagleCompanyFounded in 1932, Gold EagleCo. is a family-owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning lineup of products, includes STA-BIL, 303products, Hot Shot’s Secret, TriNova, HEETGas-Line Antifreeze, and 104+Octane Boost.About Valvoline™ Global OperationsValvoline Global, the creator of the world’s first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans nearly 160 years.With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy-duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.Learn more by following us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.™ Trademark, Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.For more information, contact:Leslie AllenPR Director, Wildcat Communications615.429.7965leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com

