MPD Arrests Man for Seriously Injuring Another

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man for seriously injuring another during a fight.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at approximately 2:38 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest, for the report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, they located an adult male who had been assaulted.

The detectives’ investigation determined the suspect assaulted the victim during a dispute. The suspect then fled the scene. During the assault, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Later that day, officers located and arrested 35-year-old Brandon Jones, of no fixed address. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 24052808

