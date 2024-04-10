Slam Dunk Success: Financial Fitness in Action Event with ACEE and Athletes.org
Athletes.org CEO Brandon Copeland sharing the realities of managing finances with high school students.
ACEE and Athletes.org leveraged the basketball court during March Madness for a different kind of strategy game, financial fitness.
In the AO Expert Network with Basepath Wallet app, high school athletes gain invaluable personal finance knowledge, setting them on the path toward a financially secure future in the NIL era.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athletes.org, a leading organization dedicated to empowering college athletes, has partnered with the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) to host a highly successful Financial Fitness in Action event at Raymond S. Kellis High School in the Peoria Unified School District. Aimed at educating and inspiring young minds about the critical importance of financial literacy and responsible money management, the event was a slam dunk!
— Athletes.org CEO Brandon Copeland
During March Madness, the basketball court at Raymond Kellis High School in Glendale, Arizona, was transformed into a hub for a different kind of strategy game as the event unfolded. Covering topics ranging from budgeting and saving to trade-offs and opportunity costs, every facet of financial fitness was meticulously explored. The event provided a crucial platform for high school athletes to gain practical knowledge and skills essential for navigating their financial futures with confidence. "The basketball court isn't merely a venue for physical competition, but also a space for learning and growth," remarked Monica Martinez, Director of Community Relations at ACEE. "By delving into financial topics, together, we equipped athletes with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the court."
The event boasted the participation of five remarkable current college athletes, each bringing their unique experiences and insights to the table. Among them were Sedona Prince, Piper Hampsch, Mallory Miller, Hanna Miller, and Jaida Patrick.
These athletes not only served as role models but also offered valuable advice and strategies to high school students on managing their finances, planning for the future, and navigating the challenges of being a college athlete. By engaging current college athletes, Athletes.org created a dynamic and inspiring environment where students could learn about financial fitness and take actionable steps toward achieving their goals.
Basepath, leading provider of name, image, and likeness (NIL) software, officially joined the Athletes.org (AO) network to empower college athletes with advocacy and education. Basepath sponsored the Wheel of Life table at the Financial Fitness in Action event, bridging the gap between high school and college athletes.
"With the resources available to student-athletes at the Financial Fitness in Action event, in the AO Expert Network, and on the Basepath Wallet app, high school athletes have the opportunity to gain invaluable personal finance knowledge, setting them on the path toward a financially secure future in the NIL era," said Athletes.org CEO Brandon Copeland.
Students had the opportunity to network with financial professionals and learn about various resources to support their financial well-being. High school student Jonathan A. emphasized, "I discovered the importance of budgeting and keeping expenses minimal while still fulfilling one's needs."
Athletes.org remains committed to continuing its efforts to empower and educate young people on the importance of financial fitness and taking action.
For more information about the Financial Fitness in Action event or to learn more about Athletes.org's initiatives, please visit athletes.org or contact Sofie Check at sofie@athletes.org.
