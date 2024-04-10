Calgary's WaitWell to modernize queueing and appointments at Nevada's DMV

Enhancing queue and appointment efficiency for staff and customers across 17 locations

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary-based SaaS startup WaitWell, a provider of cutting-edge queue management and customer flow solutions, is set to launch at DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) offices across the state of Nevada this month. DMVs and their customers will benefit from WaitWell's commitment to transforming and redefining customer service experiences.

This follows a successful pilot at two prominent locations within the Nevada DMV- South Reno and Fallon. WaitWell will roll out across 17 locations in the state.

“Now with WaitWell sending out all of these new messages to people who are using our pilot services at the offices where we’ve tried it, we’ve seen those appointments open up [a lot]. In Reno, you can get an appointment in the next week. It really makes that dread of going to the DMV, and waiting 2 months for an appointment non-existent.” Eli Rohl, Public Information Officer, Nevada DMV told 2 News Nevada.

"There was no line, and I was like, this is strange. Then somebody walked up and told me this is how you do it, you scan it with your camera. Boom. It's all on your phone, they text you. I mean, I think it's good," stated a customer at the Reno location.

The positive outcomes observed at these initial locations have laid the groundwork for the extensive implementation across all DMV facilities statewide.

“We really think it is going to combat that issue of people waiting here all day, you can still go get things done that you need to get done here without physically waiting in the office,” Hailey Foster spokesperson for Nevada DMV told Fox 5 Vegas.

WaitWell's advanced queue management technology enables service organizations to streamline customer service, reduce wait times, and improve service quality. With over 3.2 million hours saved in customer wait times and serving more than 11 million users, its state-of-the-art platform features real-time and historical analytics, customizable options, and a user-friendly interface, facilitating an optimized customer journey.

“We're delighted to team up with Nevada — it’s always a pleasure to work with organizations that understand the importance of top-notch tech for improved service delivery. We’re dedicated to providing the best support and ensuring fantastic experiences for everyone involved,” said Steve Vander Meulen, WaitWell’s CEO.

Adopted by organizations across different industries, including healthcare, higher education, and government, WaitWell is widely endorsed. Based on sterling reviews from users, WaitWell recently received Spring 2024 high-performer badges from G2 across 3 categories including, Visitor Management, Queue Management, and Online Appointment Scheduling categories. WaitWell has also been ranked as the #1 most likely to be recommended in the Visitor Management category. WaitWell has similarly earned recognition from platforms, including Capterra, GetApp, SourceForge, and Software Advice.

About WaitWell:

WaitWell is a Calgary-based technology company that transforms customer service experiences through innovative queue management and customer flow solutions. With a focus on optimizing efficiency and enhancing customer satisfaction, WaitWell provides cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses and government agencies to streamline their operations.