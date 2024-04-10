Intersection Improvement Project Scheduled to Resume at Blunt Junction

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

BLUNT, S.D. – During the week of April 15, 2024, work will resume on the reconstruction project at the Blunt Junction (intersection of U.S. Highways 14 and 83) located four miles west of the town of Blunt. During the 2024 construction season, work will begin at the intersection and move approximately one mile to the westerly project limit. The contractor will be removing existing concrete, grading, and ultimately placing the new concrete surface.

During the 2024 construction season, traffic will be in a two-way traffic configuration on a combination of temporary and permanent surfacing. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the project limits to help protect the traveling public and the contractor’s employees within the work zone.

Traffic will be unimpeded for the majority of operations, which includes existing concrete removal and grading. Drivers should be aware that flaggers will be needed to assist construction traffic enter and exit the work site. Motorists can expect 10 minute delays during concrete paving when flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for duration of the project.

There will be a period of time when the eastbound (Highway 14) to northbound (Highway 83) left-hand turn lane will not be available. Traffic should approach the intersection prepared to slow or stop for left-turning vehicles.

The prime contractor on the $8.67 million project is Sharpe Enterprises, Inc. of Ft. Pierre, SD. Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/blunt-junction-pcn-06k7.

