Messner Reeves LLP Announces Meranda M. Vieyra as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

Meranda Vieyra, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

Meranda M. Vieyra joins Messner Reeves LLP as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

I am excited to join my friends and colleagues at Messner Reeves. This is a great group of lawyers, and I look forward to being a part of the firm's continued growth.” — Meranda M. Vieyra

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP, a leading business and transactional legal services provider, announced today that Meranda M. Vieyra has been named the firm's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer effective April 1, 2024. Vieyra brings decades of experience in the legal industry to Messner Reeves LLP, including nine years as CEO of her award-winning marketing firm, Denver Legal Marketing LLC.

Vieyra's unique blend of expertise, spanning law firm operations, marketing, B2B business development, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, makes her a standout choice for the role. Her visibility and instrumental role in the growth of numerous law firms and individual legal careers further underscore her qualifications.

"Meranda will be a great leader in our law firm. Her extensive background and network will help strengthen the firm's partnerships and alliances in the business and legal communities,” shared President Jim Smith.

As the founder of Denver Legal Marketing LLC, Vieyra led the company to a premier position in the legal industry. She has received high-level awards for her expertise and experience in business and law firm marketing. Such accolades include being named to the 40 Under 40 list by the Denver Business Journal and being honored with the 10 Under 10 Award by the Metropolitan State University of Denver Alumni Association (top 10 alum of the decade). In 2019, Meranda was named in the Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce and in the Top 100 Young Professionals in Colorado through the Gen XYZ Awards published by ColoradoBiz Magazine. In 2020, she created and launched the first class on legal marketing at the undergraduate level in the country at her alma mater, MSU Denver, and was named a Go-To ThoughtLeader by the National Law Review. In 2021, she was named to the Denver Business Journal's Outstanding Women in Business and received the 2022 Inclusiveness @Work Business Corporation Award from the Center for Legal Inclusiveness.

Vieyra will continue to operate Denver Legal Marketing LLC's product line, including a book published through the American Bar Association late this year on small law firm business development.

ABOUT MESSNER REEVES LLP

Messner Reeves LLP provides full-service business support to clients of all sizes. The firm's attorneys are well-known in corporate and transactional law and have done high-level work in real estate, healthcare, and intellectual property. They are also esteemed litigators, securing results for clients in complex commercial and business disputes. Messner Reeves LLP has 12 locations nationally to serve its diverse client base. The firm was named one of the “Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms” in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report.

Learn more at Messner.com