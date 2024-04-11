Submit Release
Noggin Guru Acquires BOL Learning Connect

Expanding Market Presence and Solidifying Position as a Key Player in the Online Banking Education Industry

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noggin Guru, the most responsive provider of online education for financial services, is excited to announce the acquisition of BOL Learning Connect, an online provider of webinars and educational materials for Financial Services and Banking professionals. This strategic acquisition aims to leverage the complementary strengths of BOL Learning Connect and their previous acquisition of BankersHub to build the best online learning solution in banking.

Since 2002, BOL Learning Connect has brought the world’s top banking experts to customers through online webinars and has trained over 500,000 bankers under the guiding principle of, “Smart Training for Smarter Bankers.” This acquisition firmly places Noggin Guru as the source for regulatory and compliance training, certifications, and professional development content in banking. Noggin Guru’s learning platform supports flexible learning options and provides dynamic reporting with real time insights into engagement, progress, and performance.

Ms. Holly Reitmeier, Director of Operations at Noggin Guru, shared, “The acquisition of BOL Learning Connect marks a major milestone in our journey, showcasing our dedication to innovation and growth in online banking education. By combining the best of BankersHub and BOL Learning Connect’s training content and esteemed network of banking experts, we are positioned to enhance our capacity to support more institutions in minimizing risk while elevating our capability to provide an exceptional learning solution, backed by unparalleled customer service.”

Ms. Michele Petry, President of BOL Learning Connect, expressed, “Having offered comprehensive compliance training to bankers for over two decades, BOL Learning Connect has long been a trusted beacon of knowledge in the financial industry. With Noggin Guru now at the helm of BOL Learning Connect, our mission to propel compliance training to new heights gains momentum. Noggin Guru is steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-tier instruction tailored to the specific needs of bankers. This acquisition furthers marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing pursuit to elevate industry training and empower financial institutions with the essential knowledge to not just survive but thrive in today's regulatory landscape.”

About Noggin Guru:
Noggin Guru is a company that cares. Cares about people and their success. Cares about providing attentive and responsive customer service. Cares about delivering topical and relevant content. Cares about compliance and meeting regulatory requirements. Cares about connecting people to their potential.
Learn more about how Noggin Guru can help you and your organization at www.nogginguru.com.
For any additional inquiries, please contact PR@nogginguru.com.

Holly Reitmeier
Noggin Guru, Inc
+1 888-229-8872 ext. 89
PR@nogginguru.com

