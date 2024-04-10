Propane Tank Monitoring Company One-Tank Debuts Recent Innovations at April NPGA Expo in Charlotte
SkyTracker Pulse™ and SkyTracker Omega™ Introduced at Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo™ in Charlotte, N.C.
Our pedigree is propane marketing, so our monitoring tools grew out of a deep understanding of what propane marketing teams face—in the field and in the marketplace,”ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propane marketers subject to constant disruption, competition, and downward pressure on margins saw One-Tank's SkyTracker Pulse™ and SkyTracker Omega™ for the first time at the 2024 Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo™ (April 5-7th, 2024, Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, NC).
— Brian Humphrey, CEO of One-Tank
Accurate propane tank monitoring—knowing exactly how much fuel is in thousands of residential or commercial tanks across wide service areas—has become one of the ways propane marketers control costs, streamline operations, and better serve customers in the face of new competition, supply disruptions, and fluctuating costs. The Propane Industry Technology & Efficiency Survey conducted by One-Tank and Butane-Propane News found that a majority of respondents (69%) reported they have monitors on fewer than 25% of their tanks, with only 20% reporting they monitor more than half of their company‘s tanks.
The latest in a line of patented One-Tank monitoring innovations spanning 20 years, the SkyTracker Tank Monitoring System attaches to a propane tank and provides up-to-the-minute tank level and performance data via satellite relay that propane marketers can monitor from the field or the office. A customer version of the app lets residential users monitor their usage and avoid empty tanks.
SkyTracker Omega is a more robust enterprise version of Pulse that scales for larger operators' needs across residential, industrial, and commercial service areas. Omega offers both cellular- and satellite-based data to ensure customers—even in remote service areas—always get an accurate read on tank levels and performance.
"Our pedigree is propane marketing, so our monitoring tools grew out of a deep understanding of what propane marketing teams face—in the field and in the marketplace," said Brian Humphrey, CEO of One-Tank. "This event gave us the chance to show our industry customers and connections how the next generation of One-Tank solutions will help them thrive and grow their businesses in an increasingly unpredictable world."
Specs and details about the new products are also featured on a relaunched One-Tank website that went live the week of the Expo.
Cheryl Heppard
Heppard PR & Consulting
+1 2489737669
email us here