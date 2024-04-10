AdhereRx Elects Board of Directors – PainScript/HealthScript gain traction in the Remote Therapeutic Monitoring market
In joining our Board of Director's, Dr. Scott Sigman, John Stineman and Jim Breidenstein add significant professional experience and leadership savvy to AdhereRx as our go to market successes unfold”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdhereRx Corp. yesterday re-elected a former associate commissioner of the FDA, Peter Pitts as Chair of the Board of Directors and Daniel Cohen, CEO and Board Secretary of the telehealth company managing its remote therapeutic monitoring businesses for pain management, substance use disorders and obesity, PainScript, and for bariatric health, HealthScript. AdhereRx also elected new directors including leading orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Scott Sigman, a public affairs executive who had done work for the AMA, John Stineman, and a top commercial officer at Pear Therapeutics and earlier was part of the team at Kyphon, acquired by Medtronic., James Breidenstein, where he helped introduce minimally invasive surgery techniques for spinal cord injuries.
— Peter Pitts, Board Chair
The officers and directors were elected at the AdhereRx annual meeting held in Washington, DC and remotely on Monday, April 8. They will assume their duties and fiduciary roles immediately. AdhereRx is pleased to announce its new board members:
Daniel Cohen has, since 2019, served as the Chief Executive Officer and since 2023 as Corporate Secretary of AdhereRx, dba PainScript/HealthScript. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital Network from 2007 until 2023. He is the founder and former Chair of the US Abuse Deterrent Coalition and previously served as the Executive Vice President, Government and Public Relations with KemPharm, Inc. Prior he served as the Senior Vice President for Government Relations and Health Policy with EnteroMedics, an early-stage medical device company.
Peter Pitts joined the Company’s Board in March 2020 and is Chair of the Board. Mr. Pitts is President and co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest. He also serves as a Visiting Professor at the University of Paris School of Medicine. He is a former member of the United States Senior Executive Service and Associate Commissioner of the US Food & Drug Administration where he served as senior communications and policy adviser to the Commissioner. He supervised FDA's Office of Public Affairs, Office of the Ombudsman, Office of Special Health Issues, Office of Executive Secretariat, and Advisory Committee Oversight and Management. He served on the agency’s obesity working group and counterfeit drug taskforce.
Dr. Scott Sigman has been a director of the Company since January 2024. Dr. Sigman graduated cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in biology from Tufts University, where he played varsity lacrosse and was President of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He then received his medical degree as a cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and member of the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Upon graduating with his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Dr. Sigman completed his postgraduate internship in General Surgery at St. Agnes Hospital, followed by a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Tufts Medical Center. In 2019, Dr. Sigman was elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Faculty of Sports & Sports Medicine.
This certificate is a culmination of his ongoing efforts to change the paradigm of postoperative pain management.
John Stineman has been a director of the Company since January 2024. John Stineman, Founder and Chief Strategist at Strategic Elements LLC, is an accomplished public affairs and strategic communications professional, business advisor, and political analyst. John's experience spans three decades and includes work on behalf of a quarter of Fortune 50 companies. Healthcare and healthcare policy has been a major part of John's work, including advocacy for the passage of Medicare Part D, involvement in several successful state Medicaid managed care bids, work for the American Medical Association, and several pharmaceutical companies.
James Breidenstein has been President and Chief Commercial Officer with the Company since 2023. He led commercial operations at Pear Therapeutics, Inc. and was part of the original team at Kyphon, a minimally invasive surgical company that went on to be acquired by Medtronic. Upon the acquisition, Jim joined Neuronetics, and helped introduce TMS Therapy to the world of behavioral health. Jim subsequently joined the Executive team at Cardiovascular Systems, a company that was acquired by Abbott. He earned a BA in Business Studies from the State University College at Buffalo and is a graduate of an Executive Educational Program in Marketing Healthcare Products at The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.
About PainScript™/HealthScript™
PainScript (AdhereRx, d/b/a PainScript www.painscript.com and HealthScript www.healthscriptplatform.com is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The PainScript/HealthScript approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.
Contact:
Mike Smith
Investor Relations
mike@greensmithpr.com
703-623-3834
Dan Cohen
PainScript/HealthScript
+1 202-329-1825
email us here