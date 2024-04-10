Fraud.net Secures SOC2 Type 2 Certification with Zero Exceptions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, an award-winning innovative fraud and risk management platform, is thrilled to announce the successful achievement of the SOC2 Type 2 certification with zero exceptions, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to data security and operational excellence. This esteemed certification, awarded by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), underscores Fraud.net's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and customer privacy.

The SOC2 Type 2 certification is a rigorous, independent audit that evaluates a company's systems and processes against the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria. Achieving certification with no exceptions signifies that Fraud.net has exceeded the stringent requirements for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and customer data privacy.

Rajeev Yadav, CISO of Fraud.net, commented on this accomplishment, stating, "Earning this certification with zero exceptions is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our customer's data. This achievement not only highlights our robust security practices but also reinforces the trust that our clients and partners place in us."

The independent audit process vetted Fraud.net's operational procedures, security policies, data management practices, and compliance with industry standards. This achievement is a rare differentiator in the fraud prevention and cybersecurity market, providing current and prospective customers assurance that Fraud.net operates with integrity and reliability.

Fraud.net remains committed to upholding these standards and continuously improving its security measures to meet the evolving challenges in data protection and cybersecurity. Additionally, Fraud.net adheres to other standards such as NTIS-LADMF, PCI-DSS SAQ.D, and GDPR.

To learn more about Fraud.net, contact us.