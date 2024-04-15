The 2024 edition of MoneySense.ca and Zoocasa's Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada launches
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 was a year of turbulent change in Canadian real estate, spurred on by seven consecutive Bank of Canada interest rate hikes, while 2023 marked the onset of recovery. The 2024 edition of MoneySense.ca’s Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada, in partnership with Zoocasa, reveals that homebuyers will find the greatest value in Atlantic Canadian housing markets this year.
Zoocasa, an award-winning consumer real estate search platform, and MoneySense's official data partner for the feature ranked neighbourhoods and municipalities from coast to coast. The ranking includes proprietary methodology that takes into account average home prices, price growth over time, as well as neighbourhood characteristics and economics. The findings reveal value and demand in housing markets across the nation, in addition to full neighbourhood rankings in each city.
“After years of unprecedented competition, 2023 brought a shift back to a slower home-buying process. Motivated buyers had the opportunity to deliberate more carefully and negotiate at a more measured pace, ” says Carrie Lysenko, Chief Executive Officer of Zoocasa. “However, a stabilization in the market could lead to increased activity and a resurgence in buyer confidence this year.”
“It was a slow year for the Canadian real estate market in 2023, and that’s a result of Canadians being unsure about the direction of interest rates,” says Lisa Hannam, editor-in-chief at MoneySense. “With rates now expected to come down, buyers are eager to re-enter the market.”
“For first-time home buyers and real estate investors alike, it’s never been more important to ensure a home is a good long-term investment,” says Justin Dallaire, senior editor at MoneySense. “The Where to Buy Real Estate report helps Canadians do just that by identifying the regions and neighbourhoods that offer buyers the best value.”
Click here to view the full ranking and methodology.
Join Zoocasa and MoneySense at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo “Invest in real estate in Canada” to learn more about the cities and neighbourhoods in Canada ranked for best value and growth. Register here for free.
About Zoocasa Realty Inc.
Zoocasa is an award-winning prop-tech company and wholly owned subsidiary of eXp Realty Inc. LLC. Zoocasa uses data and technology to deliver an intelligent, end-to-end real estate experience.
Zoocasa’s insights and suite of digital tools, combined with the market expertise of its dedicated agents and team allows Zoocasa to set a new standard for full-service real estate. A 4-time winner of both the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and the Top Growing Companies in Canada by the Globe and Mail, Zoocasa continues to innovate on the home buying, selling and search experience online.
