Zoocasa.com Expanding Next Gen Lead Generation within eXp Realty
The personalized home search experience is now available to more users across North America
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoocasa, wholly owned by eXp Realty® (Nasdaq: EXPI), has expanded its personalized home search experience across the U.S. and Canada, fueling over 20 per cent audience growth in Q3, despite moderately-paced market conditions.
Expansion efforts include:
• Property data for buyers and sellers spanning over 3.2 million listings in 19 U.S. states, with a total of 30 states expected to be live by the end of 2023.
• Canadian growth with an additional 15 MLS feeds across Ontario, Canada, nine in Alberta and 21 markets in the Greater Vancouver Area and Sunshine Coast, offering the most comprehensive views of both active and sold listings in North America.
• Introduction of an AI ChatGPT-powered search assistant, further innovating the online experience for real estate enthusiasts. Desktop and mobile web users can now ask questions about available listings on Zoocasa.com, including property information and tour scheduling sooner than ever using the chat feature.
Zoocasa continues to incorporate AI and automated tech solutions to put insightful and local real estate data in the hands of buyers and sellers whenever they need it.
“Our goal is to add more data and property information to deliver a personalized experience for our online home searchers. This enables Zoocasa and eXp Realty to then match users with the ideal local agent based on their needs,” says Carrie Lysenko, Chief Executive Officer of Zoocasa.
To support new eXp agents’ growth as they advance in their careers, Zoocasa also recently launched the Agent Acceleratorⓒ program. This initiative connects agents with qualified and nurtured online opportunities and provides hands-on coaching, technology, and training to better serve their clients. The program is designed to offer dedicated full-time coaches to elevate agents’ business and build a healthy pipeline on their way to graduation and accelerated growth. Agent Acceleratorⓒ is offered eXclusively for eXp Agents with no up-front costs or monthly fees.
For more information, visit zoocasa.com or download the mobile app via the iOS App Store or Google Play.
About Zoocasa Realty Inc.
Zoocasa is an award-winning prop-tech company and wholly owned subsidiary of eXp Realty Inc. LLC. Zoocasa uses data and technology to deliver an intelligent, end-to-end real estate experience.
Zoocasa’s insights and suite of digital tools, combined with the market expertise of its dedicated agents and team allows Zoocasa to set a new standard for full-service real estate. A 4-time winner of both the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and the Top Growing Companies in Canada by the Globe and Mail, Zoocasa continues to innovate on the home buying, selling and search experience online.
About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.
eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 90,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.
For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.
