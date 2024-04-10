NBAA FBO Partnership Network Sees Significant Growth Since Launch

April 9, 2024

Since its launch at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the NBAA FBO Partnership Network has grown to 22 participating FBO locations around the country.

The NBAA FBO Partnership Network is free to join for any FBOs that are NBAA members, and runs entirely on a barter basis, where partners work together to exchange advertising opportunities.

Additionally, there are opportunities to support the program as an “Elite Partner.” These partners, such as Paragon Aviation Group, help share the program and connect NBAA with FBO locations that would benefit from joining.

“We are honored to have been a part of the NBAA FBO Partnership Network since its inception in 2023,” said Chris Little, chief marketing officer, Desert Jet Center. “By cross promoting each other’s brands, we increase our FBO’s visibility within the industry and support NBAA’s membership growth, advocacy priorities and event participation.”

NBAA Marketing Manager Ashley Granada described the program as a “win-win” for NBAA and the FBO as it’s a cost-effective way to get the word out about NBAA events and programs, as well as about the FBOs and the services they offer.

“I have a deep understanding of the need to develop cost-effective marketing strategies having previously worked as the marketing coordinator of an FBO, and created this program as a no-cost resource that allows FBOs to amplify their brand presence and showcase the invaluable services they provide,” she said.

“Business Jet Center is thrilled to be one of the founding members of the NBAA FBO Partnership Network Program,” said Chief Brand Officer Hannah Vincent. “It’s proven to be a great opportunity for brand awareness and networking with other FBOs and NBAA partners alike.”

“At Galaxy FBO, we’re proud to be associated with NBAA – an organization that has the fundamental mission to advocate general aviation through networking and education,” said Jamie Munoz, general manager, Galaxy FBO Addison, TX. “The NBAA FBO Partnership Network Program provides valuable exposure for our three locations in Texas, and we’d highly recommend the NBAA FBO Partnership Network, as it enhances the visibility of small FBO chains and single location operators.”

