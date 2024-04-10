MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Stay Mindful of Work Zones 

We salute everyone who helps keep our roadways in good repair and traffic flowing. In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 15 through April 19, motorists are reminded that “work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.” Awareness of work zones is important; practice safe driving by reducing speed, following traffic laws, and paying attention.

All 50 states have “Move Over Laws,” which require motorists to respond to emergencies and roadside workers by moving over and slowing down.

What you need to do:

When a vehicle with flashing lights is stopped on or next to a roadway, drivers approaching the vehicle should:

Change into a lane not immediately adjacent to the vehicle, or

Slow down to a reasonable speed if you’re unable to safely make a lane change.

The Massachusetts Move Over Law, which took effect on March 22, 2009, requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency or maintenance vehicle with flashing lights to move to the next adjacent lane and slow down if it is safe to do so. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $100.

The MAPFRE Insurance sponsored MassDOT Highway Assistance Program is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Written by,

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance