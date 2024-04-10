Givenly Bridges the Culture Divide with Innovative Brand On Demand and Store Points Platform
Givenly's innovative Brand On Demand and Store Points platform empowers organizations to bridge the culture divide and drive unprecedented employee engagement.
In an era where employee recognition is crucial to maintaining a strong company culture, we recognized the need for a comprehensive solution that goes beyond traditional methods”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givenly, a trailblazer in employee engagement solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking approach to transforming employee recognition and bridging the culture divide within organizations. By seamlessly integrating its cutting-edge Brand On Demand solution with its revolutionary Company Store and Points platform, Givenly is empowering companies to drive unprecedented levels of employee engagement and foster a thriving company culture.
The Givenly Store and Points platform offers a unique system that allows companies to recognize and reward employees with points, which can be redeemed for high-quality, branded merchandise. This innovative approach ensures that recognition is both visual and tangible, creating a deep sense of appreciation and unity among team members. When combined with the Brand On Demand the no inventory and no minimum purchase branded merchandise solution, organizations can achieve near 100% redemption rates, guaranteeing widespread participation in this transformative engagement initiative.
"In an era where employee recognition is crucial to maintaining a strong company culture, we recognized the need for a comprehensive solution that goes beyond traditional methods," said Mark Mancini, CEO of Givenly. "By leveraging the power of points and branded merchandise through our Company Store and Points platform, and combining it with our Brand On Demand capabilities, we're providing companies with a powerful tool to recognize their employees in a meaningful and impactful way, ultimately bridging the culture divide and creating an environment where every employee feels valued and appreciated."
Givenly's platform also boasts a heartfelt thank you note feature, allowing employees to express their genuine gratitude when redeeming their points. This feature enables company leaders to witness the profound impact of their investment in employee recognition firsthand, strengthening the bonds between individuals and their organization and fostering a culture of appreciation that resonates throughout the company.
Studies have shown that companies with highly engaged employees outperform their competitors by up to 147% in earnings per share. By partnering with Givenly and investing in a company store, organizations can tap into the countless benefits of a thriving company culture, such as improved retention, enhanced brand reputation, and increased customer satisfaction.
"We believe that every company should have the opportunity to create a culture that values and appreciates their employees," added Mark Mancini. "By launching our company store platform, we're empowering organizations to make a strategic decision that will have a lasting impact on their success."
For more information about Givenly's company store platform and how it can help your organization boost employee engagement and strengthen company culture, please visit www.givenly.com or contact help@givenly.com.
About Givenly:
Givenly is a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, dedicated to helping organizations create a culture of recognition, appreciation, and engagement. With its innovative company store platform, Givenly empowers companies to demonstrate their commitment to employee well-being and drive business success through a thriving company culture.
