GLS US Integrates with European Network, Expanding Transatlantic Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- GLS US proudly announces the integration of our services with the GLS Group’s European network, commencing direct parcel delivery to and from Europe starting as of April 1, 2024. This strategic move connects GLS US with our extensive infrastructure in Europe, enhancing our transatlantic parcel delivery capabilities and providing comprehensive service offerings to our customers.
With a solid foundation in both the U.S. and Europe, demonstrated by the GLS Group’s transportation of 862 million parcels last year, we are uniquely positioned to facilitate seamless and efficient cross-continental parcel delivery services. Our robust global network, including about 120 hubs and over 1,600 depots across these regions, ensures reliable and timely service for our customers.
Steven Bergan, President of GLS US, speaks to the significance of this expansion: “Integrating with our European counterparts represents a pivotal development in our global strategy. It allows us to bridge the service gap between the U.S. and Europe, offering our customers enhanced parcel delivery solutions and direct access to new markets. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to global connectivity and superior customer service.”
This expansion reflects our dedication to providing a seamless international shipping experience, strengthening our global presence, and enhancing the customer experience with more direct and efficient logistics solutions.
Matthew Brandenburg
