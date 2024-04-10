Podcast: Addressing major labour market challenges in the world of work: What are the implications for promoting employment?
Podcast series: Global challenges – Global solutions
In the world of work, a torrent of change has triggered multiple job crises raising the magnitude and complexity of employment challenges to unprecedented levels. Labour markets are reeling from disruptive mega-trends that weren’t on our radar just a decade ago. To address these challenges, we need updated national employment policies. In this podcast, ILO Employment Policy Expert Sher Verick explains.