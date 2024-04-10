Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,327 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Addressing major labour market challenges in the world of work: What are the implications for promoting employment?

Podcast series: Global challenges – Global solutions

In the world of work, a torrent of change has triggered multiple job crises raising the magnitude and complexity of employment challenges to unprecedented levels. Labour markets are reeling from disruptive mega-trends that weren’t on our radar just a decade ago. To address these challenges, we need updated national employment policies. In this podcast, ILO Employment Policy Expert Sher Verick explains.

You just read:

Podcast: Addressing major labour market challenges in the world of work: What are the implications for promoting employment?

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more