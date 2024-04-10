Great American Poker Tournaments Presents Moneymaker Poker Tour in Daytona Beach
As a highly regarded professional in the poker world, Chris Moneymaker brings considerable prestige to this event”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great American Poker Tournaments is Daytona Beach Poker's series of new branded tournaments designed to provide local and regional players a new trend in playing poker.
The Moneymaker Tour is one of their most highly anticipated events and will be featured by G.A.P.T. at the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club April 17th-29th 2024.
Chris Moneymaker is one of the most well-known ambassadors in the world of professional poker.
The Moneymaker Tour, which symbolizes the man, proudly offers a new series of poker events, with price points for all levels of players. There are events that are priced at that magic $86 level to commemorate his satellite victory. There are also high stakes buy-in-events and multi-day events with large guarantees.
"As a highly regarded professional in the poker world, Chris Moneymaker brings considerable prestige to this event" said Fred Guzman, president and GM of Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club.
There will be 12 trophy events including the $1500 buy-in, $300,000 Guaranteed Main Event. With over $600,000 in guaranteed prize pools, The Moneymaker tour proves to be an exciting addition to the Great American Poker Series.
Beginning with the Moneymaker Mystery Bounty kick-off event on Wednesday, April 17th, with a $500 buy-in to live-stream feature table events on April 28th and 29th, The Moneymaker Tour is certain to bring the heat and the excitement to it's poker players.
For more information and schedule go to www.MoneymakerPT.com
Chris Bryan Moneymaker is a businessman, philanthropist and World Champion Poker player. At the time of his famous poker win he was working as an accountant and part time restaurant employee. Chris decided to try his luck in an $86 online poker satellite tournament to try to earn a seat in the Main Event at the WSOP. He won that $10,000 entry seat, and what happened next is poker history.
Chris went on to win the Main Event. The incredible coincidence that Chris's last name symbolized the hopes and aspirations of all poker players, to be a profitable poker player and a money maker caught the attention of news outlets, and became a household name across the country and the world. The news stories and coverage that were generated from this underdog story of a man investing $86 and winning $2.5 million made tournament poker so popular that it has grown into one of the largest participation competitions of any before it.
