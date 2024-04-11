Springfree's Medium Round Trampoline Wins 2024 Parents’ Picks Awards

Recognition Reiterates Springfree’s Commitment to Safety & Quality

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline is excited to announce that its Medium Round Trampoline has been recently recognized with Parents’ Picks awards for its safety/quality features.

The Trampoline was named one of the Best Products for Elementary Kids and also received recognition in the Best Middle School and High School Products Category.

The Parents' Picks Awards, known for their rigorous selection process based on reviews by parents, educators, and professionals on over 50 criteria, highlight products that stand out in promoting active and safe play for children across different age groups.

Springfree Trampoline's Medium Round Trampoline impressed judges with its exceptional quality, innovative design, and commitment to safety.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards for our Medium Round Trampoline," said Amy McIntee, Co-COO at goba Sports Group, which owns Springfree Trampoline.

"At Springfree, we are dedicated to creating products that not only provide endless joyful moments but also promote physical activity and outdoor play for children of all ages. These awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation."

The Medium Round Trampoline from Springfree Trampoline is designed with safety as the top priority.

Like all Springfree Trampolines, it features patented composite rods instead of traditional metal springs, eliminating the risk of injury from hard edges or pinch points.

It also includes a flexible net that prevents falls to the ground, a mat with no hard edges, a frame that is “hidden” from the jumper and enclosure rods that replace the need for metal trampoline poles.

Springfree Trampoline's Medium Round Trampoline is available for purchase online and at select retailers and dealers nationwide. For more information about Springfree Trampoline and its award-winning products, visit www.springfreetrampoline.com.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About Parents’ Picks Awards

Parents’ Picks Awards is the leading site that showcases parent tested and kid approved. In order to be a Parents’ Picks Award Winner, these products go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. We hope this site is helpful to you as you find products and services that will help your children live their best lives. We guarantee that each product or service listed on this site comes highly recommended by our team of parents, kids, and experts.