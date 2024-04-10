February 2024 bar examination results released

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the February 2024 bar examination. Of the 28 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 17 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 61 percent overall pass rate, compared to 54 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota examination for the first time was 63 percent.

Of the 19 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 12 achieved a passing score, which is a 63 percent overall pass rate, compared to 61 percent a year ago. Eleven of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 7 achieving a passing score for a 64 percent pass rate.