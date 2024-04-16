Haffner Energy: a broader positioning and a new website to better serve the addressable market in Europe and beyond
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stemming from a single technology, Haffner Energy's offering has grown steadily over the years to meet market needs and address decarbonization challenges. The company’s addressable market includes players in industry, land, air and marine mobility, as well as governments and local authorities. Haffner Energy's offer also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and/or biochar, a natural and sustainable carbon sink.
Haffner Energy's renewable energy production solutions, based on its patented thermolysis technology, are designed for a wide range of uses. The company can serve customers who need renewable gas and hydrogen, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), or renewable methanol.
Consequently, Haffner Energy is strengthening its positioning and updating its website to better reflect the breadth of its value proposition.
The relevance of its offering and solutions is clearly reflected in its new tagline "Decarbonize, Innovate, Regenerate". Haffner Energy's business model is built on 30 years of experience fueled by ongoing innovation, with over 80 international patents filed and 40 projects completed for a total 600-MW installed capacity.
Today Haffner Energy is stating its mission anew: to develop competitive, sustainable renewable energy solutions with a neutral-to-negative carbon footprint.
Through its new website, the company aims to make visible and legible what it is about and the unique contribution it makes to the energy transition in the service of its customers. This dynamic website features an interactive platform to facilitate the thorough exploration of the biomass thermolysis technology and the various solutions it provides.
Innovating with products and services, continually adapting to new trends in the renewable energies market, and fostering the talents that make up Haffner Energy, all converge to support the company's goal: helping its customers accelerate their transition to "net zero emissions" and actively participate in the emergence of a decarbonized global economy, avoiding 200 million tons of CO2 by 2034.
Laetitia Mailhes
