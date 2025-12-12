Haffner Energy secures major partnership in Canada, kicks off unprecedented scale-up

After a year of delays and disappointments, this year's end marks a major turnaround: With this partnership in the heart of North America, we are entering a new dimension.” — Philippe Haffner, President and CEO of Haffner Energy

VITRY-LE-FRANçOIS, FRANCE, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haffner Energy announces the signing of a major strategic partnership in Canada, just weeks after unveiling its H6 product line to the public. This agreement marks a major breakthrough for the company and reverses the trend of a difficult year 2025.This partnership agreement establishes three pillars:• The granting of a technology license in Canada;• The creation of a joint venture in Canada, 49% owned by Haffner Energy;• The deployment of an initial 5 MW industrial pilot project in Quebec.The Canadian partner, whose identity will be announced shortly, is to deploy Haffner Energy's technology to structure a complete advanced biofuels sector. An initial 5 MW project in Quebec is expected to generate €4.2 million for the Company in equipment and service sales. As all the equipment is already in stock, significant revenue will be recognized as soon as the contract comes into effect, with virtually no cash outlay, as the engineering services will be provided by Haffner Energy's internal resources. The firm order corresponding to this amount should be effective before the end of the fiscal year (March 31, 2026).The keystone of the agreement is a forthcoming joint venture. This new company will hold an exclusive license for Canada, excluding certain areas of application , and will carry out the complementary part of the project in Canada.A significant advance payment, including an initial tranche of €250,000 in December, will be made to Haffner Energy. Haffner Energy will hold 49% of the joint venture's capital, without any cash contribution, the license constituting the exclusive contribution in kind. The joint venture will market the technology, manufacture the majority of the equipment under license in accordance with Canadian standards, and develop and operate the facilities, with the direct participation of a network of Canadian farmer co-shareholders.The first 5MW project, with a capacity equal to just one quarter of that of subsequent projects, paves the way for the deployment of dozens of multi-energy hubs across the country. Each will be based on one or more SYNOCA20MW thermolysis units, the heart of the ecosystem, enabling flexible production of methane, methanol, biodiesel, hydrogen, or SAF, supplemented by methanization and photovoltaic panels. Thanks to secure inputs and already identified outlets, the first three hubs are expected to be launched as early as 2026."After a year in which the Company and the market experienced delays and disappointments, the end of the year marks a major turnaround, said Philippe Haffner, President and CEO of Haffner Energy. "With this partnership in the heart of North America, we are entering a new dimension."He added: "We would be delighted if the shareholders who continue to place their trust in us—and whom we thank warmly—are rewarded. The new generation of our technologies H6, unveiled on November 17, places us among the few solutions capable of producing competitive biofuels without subsidies. With this new H6 generation, the competitiveness of our solutions is amplified. The cost of hydrogen production (LCOH) is now less than €2.50/kg for a 5MW unit, compared to nearly €10/kg for an electrolyzer of comparable capacity, and CAPEX per kilowatt of thermal energy produced is reduced by a factor of three for SYNOCAH6 compared to the previous generation—a difference that is a game changer. Signed less than a month after the announcement of this new generation, our new partnership in Canada opens up an unprecedented path for the Company.”Canada, the world's second-largest country by area, produces 18 times more biomass than France, illustrating the abundance of resources available for biofuel production.This agreement takes place in the context of a growing strategic rapprochement between Canada and Europe, whose political, economic, defense, and environmental trajectories are increasingly aligned. In an international context of struggles for decarbonized energy sovereignty, sustainable use of local resources, and energy transition, this partnership offers Haffner Energy an exceptional platform for large-scale development.About Haffner EnergyHaffner Energy designs and supplies solutions for the production of competitive renewable fuels. With 32 years of experience in converting all types of biomass into biofuels, it has developed innovative proprietary biomass thermolysis and gasification technologies that enable the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, methanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar). Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker symbol: ALHAF).Press relationsHaffner EnergyLaetitia Mailheslaetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com+33 (0)6 07 12 96 76Investor RelationsHaffner Energyinvestisseurs@haffner-energy.com

