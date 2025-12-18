Mundi Énergies launches a network of renewable energy hubs in Canada with Haffner Energy

Building Canada's renewable energy sovereignty from local residual biomass

Our vision is simple but ambitious: transforming residual biomass into renewable energy, strengthening Canada's energy sovereignty & creating a socio-economic model where every farmer benefits.” — Sylvain Perreault, founder and president of Mundi Énergies

VITRY-LE-FRANçOIS, FRANCE, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mundi Énergies, a sister company of Machinerie Dubois, becomes the key operator for the development, marketing, and licensed manufacturing of Haffner Energy technologies in Canada. This partnership announced last week aims to establish a vast network of "multi-energy hubs" across the world's second-largest country, capable of addressing the challenges of energy sovereignty and transition.A strategic alliance with lasting benefitsThe partnership between Haffner Energy and Mundi Énergies enables:• the energy transformation of local residual biomass into high value-added energy resources using Haffner Energy's thermolysis technology;• the acceleration of the commercialization of Haffner Energy's technologies in Canada;• the sustainable set-up of regional economic ecosystems, directly contributing to the energy transition in Canada.Multi-energy hubs: an innovative Quebec model"Our vision with these hubs is simple but ambitious: transforming residual biomass into local renewable energy, strengthening Canada's sustainable energy sovereignty, and creating a socio-economic model where every farmer and every community benefits directly from the economic impacts of each project," says Sylvain Perreault, founder and president of Mundi Énergies. "This initiative is not only technological, it is also deeply human and rooted in local communities."The renewable energy production hubs developed by Mundi Énergies and Machinerie Dubois aim to decarbonize agriculture and the forestry sector. Renewable natural gas (RNG) and green power will be the first renewable energies produced. RNG will be injected into existing gas networks. In addition, value will be generated from the biogenic CO2 produced.In order to increase their competitiveness through synergies and resilience optimization, the hubs will integrate several complementary technologies, including:• Haffner Energy's biomass thermolysis;• Anaerobic digesters;• Solar energy and other renewable solutions.Initially, twenty hubs will be deployed in Quebec, strengthening energy sovereignty and promoting the transition to a competitive and autonomous circular economy. The ambition is to replicate them across Canada thereafter.A structuring joint venture for CanadaThe partnership is structured around a Canadian joint venture that will be 51% owned by Mundi Capital, a management company affiliated with Mundi Énergies, and 49% by Haffner Energy. Its mission will be to market and deploy Haffner Energy's technologies in Canada, adapting the systems to local standards and ensuring compliance with the French company's technical standards.Haffner Energy will provide the joint venture with the engineering and equipment that form the core of its technology."This partnership marks a major milestone for Haffner Energy. It allows us to deploy our technologies on a massive scale internationally while collaborating with local partners with a highly structured network, contributing significantly to Canada's decarbonization and energy sovereignty," said Philippe Haffner, co-founder and CEO of Haffner Energy.A visionary Canadian teamMundi Énergies, Machinerie Dubois, and Mundi Capital bring a rare combination of industrial, financial, and innovative project management expertise, as well as the long-term supply security that is necessary to develop and multiply projects.Sylvain Perreault, founder of Mundi Énergies and Mundi Capital, and shareholder of Machinerie Dubois, is the visionary behind the multi-energy hubs, a concept aimed at creating synergies between agriculture, renewable energy, and regional development. He is supported by an experienced and multidisciplinary team, as well as strategic partners covering all areas necessary for the deployment of the hubs.A first industrial projectThe first firm order planned for the first quarter of 2026 will be for a 5MW syngas production module, worth a minimum of €4.2 million, to produce biomethane and biodiesel. It will serve as the joint venture’s kick-off project.About Haffner EnergyHaffner Energy designs and supplies solutions for the production of competitive renewable fuels. With 32 years of experience in converting all types of biomass into biofuels, it has developed innovative proprietary technologies for biomass thermolysis and gasification that enable the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, methanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar).Press relationsHaffner EnergyLaetitia Mailheslaetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com+33 (0)6 07 12 96 76Mundi ÉnergiesLilianne Trudellilianne.trudel@mundienergies.com+1 418 932 8766Investor RelationsHaffner Energyinvestisseurs@haffner-energy.com

