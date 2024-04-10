Franchise Business Review Announces 2024 Franchising@WORK Awards Call for Entries
The Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the franchise companies with the best company cultures based exclusively on independent ratings from employees.
More than ever, recognition as a preferred employer within the franchise sector is a powerful way to differentiate your company as a top place to work.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent research firm specializing in measuring satisfaction and engagement in the franchise sector, has announced the call for entries for the 2024 Franchising@WORK Awards. Details on how to enter are available at FranchisingAtWork.com.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
The Franchising@WORK Awards recognize the best franchise companies to work for based exclusively on employee ratings and feedback. All franchise employers in the U.S. or Canada – including franchisors, franchise business owners, and franchise suppliers – with 10 employees or more and gross annual revenue of 1M+ are invited to participate.
Winners are determined based on employees’ responses to the Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement Survey conducted by Franchise Business Review. The survey asks employees to rate their employer on 32 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as questions about their role and demographics.
The entry deadline for the awards is May 31, 2024. Winners will be announced live in August. The top scoring companies will be recognized in Small, Medium, and Large employer categories. The top scoring unit-level franchise organizations and franchise suppliers will also be recognized.
“Franchise executives surveyed by Franchise Business Review continue to cite hybrid work, talent shortages, and employee stress/burnout as significant challenges impacting franchising. That coupled with a tight labor market and a shift in job seeker priorities has made hiring and retention increasingly difficult for some franchise organizations,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “More than ever, recognition as a preferred employer within the franchise sector is a powerful way to differentiate your company as a top place to work. The Franchising@WORK Awards not only publicly recognize the companies in the franchise sector that have the best company cultures, the data behind the awards provides franchise companies with powerful insights into how they can attract and retain top talent.”
Participation in the research is completely confidential. Franchise companies are invited to register at: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work/
For additional details on how to qualify for the awards, download an Official Awards Entry Kit at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisingatwork_entry_kit
The winners of the 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards and the aggregate results of the research are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work-report
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. SInce 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s employee engagement solutions at GoFBR.com.
