Birth BluePrint Podcast featuring experts in Childbirth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Health week and black maternal health week are right around the corner, National Women's Health Week – May 12-18, 2024, and Black Maternal health Week, April 11 @ 8:00 am - April 17 @ 5:00 pm. Now would be a great time to set up interviews with some of our amazing staff of midwives , nurse practitioners and doctors. As part of our Wellness Collective, Artemis Ob/Gyn and the Birth Center of New Jersey have continued to work for exceptional outcomes, customized maternity care and health equity. Based in Union, NJ our team strives to spread awareness and work towards better care and health for all women in New Jersey.
The Birth Blueprint Podcast is our new forum, featuring experts in childbirth. New Jersey is ranked 4th in the nation for the worst maternal mortality rates in the United States of America. These women decided to develop a platform in order to give prenatal advice as well as informing women on their choices in childbirth. Our speakers are:
Michelle Gabriel-Caldwell, Childbirth Educator and Doula, owner of Baby, Please Birth Services Agency
Nicola Pemberton, MD, FACOG, OB/GYN
Chidera Chima, ND, Certified Nurse Midwife
The Birth Center of New Jersey, has been featured in the New York Times, Netflix documentary ('Sex: Explained': The Childbirth episode), CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, NJ News 12, and Every Mother Counts Initiative. These features highlight the work we have done and are doing for women in our community. Let’s Chat, reach us at 908-627-4455
Kemonte Howard
