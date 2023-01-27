Interview with Doctor or Midwife for women's health week
Interview with Doctor or Midwife for women's health weekUNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Health week and black maternal health week are right around the corner, National Women's Health Week – May 14-20, 2023, and Black Maternal health Week, April 11 @ 8:00 am - April 17 @ 5:00 pm. Now would be a great time to set up interviews with some of our amazing staff of midwives , nurse practitioners and doctors. As part of our Wellness Collective, Artemis Ob/Gyn and the Birth Center of New Jersey have continued to work for exceptional outcomes, customized maternity care and health equity. Based in Union, NJ our team strives to spread awareness and work towards better care and health for all women in New Jersey.
The Birth Center of New Jersey, has been featured in the New York Times, Netflix documentary ('Sex: Explained': The Childbirth episode), CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, NJ News 12, and Every Mother Counts Initiative. These features highlight the work we have done and are doing for women in our community. Let’s Chat, reach us at 908-627-4455
Kemonte Howard
BIRTH CENTER OF NJ
+1 908-624-9665
Info@BirthCenterNJ.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram